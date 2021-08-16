Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Cloopen Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $264,279,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $13,852,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $10,676,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

