Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of ADC Therapeutics worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

NYSE ADCT opened at $26.78 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.