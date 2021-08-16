Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 104.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

