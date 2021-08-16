Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

