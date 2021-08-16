Amon Hits Market Cap of $2.86 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $3,013.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.49 or 0.00914680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00104248 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

