AmonD (AMON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,761.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $1.70 million and $9,761.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

