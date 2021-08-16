Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38.95 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $18.81 or 0.00040776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $149.93 million and approximately $38.95 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 7,972,537 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

