Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.97 Million

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report $106.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $107.25 million. BlackLine posted sales of $90.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $420.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.68 million to $421.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $509.28 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Shares of BL opened at $112.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.54. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,857 shares of company stock worth $11,327,240. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

