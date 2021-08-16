Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.82. BWX Technologies also posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,303. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $597,729 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

