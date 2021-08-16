Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of HE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.21. 3,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

