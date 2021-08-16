Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Monro posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,494,000 after buying an additional 51,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 3.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

