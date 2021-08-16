Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce $139.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.70 million and the lowest is $131.70 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $117.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $545.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $551.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $640.99 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

