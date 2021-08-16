Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Million

Brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to post sales of $26.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the highest is $26.76 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $106.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $109.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $105.94 million, with estimates ranging from $105.77 million to $106.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,653 shares of company stock valued at $72,266. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

