Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Beauty Health.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $119,177,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $58,045,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $42,671,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $28,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

