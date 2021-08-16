Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.24. Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

ZG stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,208. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 166.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.