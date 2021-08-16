Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 16th (APRE, BOZTY, BYLOF, CGIFF, CMG, DLVHF, DNNGY, HNST, INVH, LFST)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 16th:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $2,025.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,800.00.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

