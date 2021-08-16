Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.50). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of ALXO opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -41.40.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.