Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.50). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of ALXO opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -41.40.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.