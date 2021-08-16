Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

BJ stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,156. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

