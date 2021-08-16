Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $75.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BY stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $962.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 174.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,227 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

