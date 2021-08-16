Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce $6.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.34 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $26.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,606 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 232,084 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

