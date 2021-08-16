Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post sales of $243.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $271.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $149.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $879.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $956.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $986.15 million, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 529,346 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $486,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV opened at $4.68 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

