Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

