Analysts Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hexcel reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

HXL traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.76 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hexcel by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

