Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

HTH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 361,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,342. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,125 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,246,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,435,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.