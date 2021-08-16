Analysts Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.57. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 179,470 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 470,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 109,042 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 4,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

