Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report sales of $40.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $46.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $139.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $165.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $156.33 million, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $172.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRP opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.