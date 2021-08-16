Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $556.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

