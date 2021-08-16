Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. Welltower posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.