Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Land Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $747.46 million, a PE ratio of -70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.