Analysts Offer Predictions for Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

DXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

DXT stock opened at C$7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.55 and a 52 week high of C$7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.69. The company has a market cap of C$480.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

