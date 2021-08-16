Analysts Offer Predictions for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 126.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 126,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 70,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

