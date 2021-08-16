Analysts Offer Predictions for Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $30,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

