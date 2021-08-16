Analysts Offer Predictions for Sientra, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sientra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.69 on Monday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 3,502.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 41.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

