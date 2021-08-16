Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PLx Pharma (PLXP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP):

8/7/2021 – PLx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

8/6/2021 – PLx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – PLx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – PLx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – PLx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – PLx Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – PLx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – PLx Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

PLXP traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. 288,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

