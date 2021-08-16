Analysts Set Expectations for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

TSE CHR opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.66. The company has a market cap of C$717.71 million and a P/E ratio of 33.11. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

