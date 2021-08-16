Analysts Set Expectations for Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

DFH stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

