Analysts Set Expectations for PDS Biotechnology Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $302.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

