Analysts Set Expectations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

ENVX opened at $14.59 on Monday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.