Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Russel Metals (RUSMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS: RUSMF) recently:

8/9/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.25 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

6/18/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $29.54 on Monday. Russel Metals Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $29.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

