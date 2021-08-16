Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zymergen (ZY)

Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Zymergen was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

8/4/2021 – Zymergen was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

8/4/2021 – Zymergen was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Zymergen was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Zymergen was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

8/4/2021 – Zymergen was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/4/2021 – Zymergen was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/28/2021 – Zymergen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

7/20/2021 – Zymergen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

7/6/2021 – Zymergen is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Zymergen is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $106,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $68,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $64,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $48,033,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

