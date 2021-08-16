Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia reported second quarter results which were negatively impacted by coronavirus-induced disruptions in the worldwide travel activities. Further, sluggishness in international and corporate travel remained an overhang. Additionally, mounting expenses continued to pose challenge to the company’s margin expansion. Nevertheless, the company witnessed improving travel trends in North America. Further, strong growth in vacation rental and conventional lodging, and a rebound in domestic travel benefited the company. Additionally, cost-saving initiatives of the company remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties continue to persist in the global travel industry, owing to the resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases and the emergence of new corona variants.”

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $170.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Expedia Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

EXPE stock opened at $148.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.44 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Expedia Group Inc alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,862 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,741. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.