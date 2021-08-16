Analyzing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63% Viper Energy Partners -7.63% 0.44% 0.33%

17.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 170.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Viper Energy Partners pays out 471.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential downside of 3.14%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $18.78, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.31 $121.82 million $0.47 22.04 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.17 -$192.30 million $0.28 64.36

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Viper Energy Partners on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

