Analyzing F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) & The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares F & M Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $49.00 million 1.91 $8.79 million N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.40 $5.04 billion $3.99 16.08

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 24.42% 13.17% 1.20% The Bank of Nova Scotia 19.62% 12.15% 0.69%

Risk and Volatility

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of F & M Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for F & M Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $83.10, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats F & M Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of January 28, 2021, the company operated eleven banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

