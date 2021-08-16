Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FINS opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 227.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter.

