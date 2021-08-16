Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of FINS opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $18.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
