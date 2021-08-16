AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.90. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANPC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,318 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

