Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,358,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Anterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 128,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.06. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.