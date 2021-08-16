Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce earnings per share of $6.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.81. Anthem posted earnings per share of $4.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $26.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.20 to $29.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.