AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Up 73.2% This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $746,941.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00937884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047087 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,527,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.