Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,525.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF opened at $21.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.