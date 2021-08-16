AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $274.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Shares of AON stock opened at $277.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.80. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $277.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

