AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $274.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.
Shares of AON stock opened at $277.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.80. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $277.86.
In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
